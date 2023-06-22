Women in sports broadcasting and the road to 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

On Tuesday, June 20, in Cannes, France, Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer and Axios Pro media deals reporter Kerry Flynn hosted conversations with prominent women in sports broadcasting. They discussed trends to look for in the world of sports in the lead up to the 2024 Olympics. Guests included Olympic Gold Medalist and NBC Sports Olympics analyst Nastia Liukin, Getty Images sports photojournalist Elsa Garrison, TNT’s sports media journalist Taylor Rooks, ESPN Veteran Commentator Holly Rowe, and Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production and Executive Producer of Golf Channel Molly Solomon.

A View from the Top sponsored segment featured Salesforce VP of C-Suite Marketing & Partnerships Kexin Chen, VP of C-Suite Marketing & Partnerships, and Sparks Chief Experience Officer Robin Lickliter.

Nastia Liukin opened up about her experience growing up in an Olympian family and what to expect at the 2024 Olympics.

On what the biggest story was in the last Olympics and what it will be in the 2024: “Simone and Simone…Somebody doing something like that, you know, spoke in my opinion, way louder than anything–any gold medal that she could have won… putting herself first, her mental health first…I think that she will be once again the biggest story.”

In a panel discussion, Elsa Garrison, Taylor Rooks, and Holly Rowe dove into what it’s like to cover games and interview top players.

Garrison on capturing the most iconic shots in sports: “They don’t last a long time. So you have to really be… watching and being aware of the arena around you and the people around you and just notice everything. Like I'm always just constantly… darting my eyes around looking for that…I'm really drawn to kind of reaction pictures because it shows the human side of sport and that's what I really love.”

Molly Solomon discussed the LIV and PGA Tour merger, what defines the best stories in the Olympic games and what to expect in 2024.

On finding the best stories at the Olympics: “... You just don't pick gold medal stories and put them on…winning a medal in the Olympics is a victory unto itself. And we've always tried to stay away from just focusing on gold because becoming an Olympian is an honor and winning any medal really is a victory.”

In the View from the Top segment, Kexin Chen and Robin Lickliter discussed the crossover between emerging technology and sports.

Thank you to Sparks for sponsoring this event.