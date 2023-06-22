Automakers have a cupholder problem, J.D. Power reports

New vehicles have a lot of problems — and cupholders are apparently one of them.

State of play: The number of problems in new vehicles rose to an average of 192 per 100 vehicles for the 2023 model year, up from 174 in 2022, J.D. Power reported Thursday in its annual Initial Quality Study.

The survey — which automakers often trumpet in marketing materials when their vehicles perform well — asked more than 93,000 new vehicle purchasers about the performance of their vehicles in the first 90 days.

The intrigue: Seemingly impossible-to-get-wrong cupholders are increasingly being shifted to awkward locations to make way for newfangled wireless charging pads, J.D. Power senior director of auto benchmarking Frank Hanley tells Axios.

Manufacturers "can’t figure out what the ideal location is and the right size to hold cups," Hanley says.

And the wireless charging pads often don't work very well: "It should be a surprise and delight for customers, but it’s actually causing them problems," Hanley says.

Zoom out: Other sources of the increase in problems include overly complex door handles, connectivity systems that don't pair seamlessly with phones and safety systems that are too sensitive.