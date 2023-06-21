Two polarizing lawmakers ousted in Virginia primaries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Morrissey and Chase. Photo: Senate of Virginia and Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Voters gave the boot to two of the Virginia General Assembly's most polarizing figures on Tuesday night.

What's happening: Democratic state Sen. Joe Morrissey and GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase, both of whom cultivated bombastic personas at the Capitol, lost primary challenges to candidates who pitched themselves as drama-free alternatives.

Why it matters: For Democrats, Morrissey's loss to former Del. Lachrecse Aird in Petersburg suggests abortion continues to motivate voters — something party leaders are counting on heading into November.

Aird put the issue front and center in her campaign, frequently reminding voters not of Morrissey's many scandals, but of his past support for abortion restrictions as a self-described "pro-life Democrat."

On the GOP side, Chase's loss to former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant in Chesterfield signals the party's voters might be ready to move past Trump, who has been disastrous for Republicans' fortunes in Virginia.

By the numbers: Aird's victory over Morrissey wasn't even close. She captured just under 70% of the vote.

Sturtevant's victory over Chase was narrower, winning by just two points in a three-way race that also included party activist Tina Ramirez.

Meanwhile…

In a battle between near-octogenarians drawn into the same district, Democratic Sen. Louise Lucas bested Sen. Lionell Spruill 53% to 47%.

Delegate Tara Durant, who had the backing of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, beat Matt Strickland, who had campaigned to "crush the establishment," in an open Senate district in Spotsylvania 55% to 55%.

Local lawyer Rae Cousins swamped City Councilwoman Ann Lambert in a Democratic primary for a new Northside-anchored House seat 63% to 30%.

Editor's note: This story is being updated as further details are revealed.