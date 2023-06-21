Fund shops big and small are lining up to offer a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund, and another one just joined.

Driving the news: Valkyrie filed for its own Bitcoin Fund on Wednesday, joining BlackRock, Bitwise Asset Management, WisdomTree and Invesco.

Zoom in: The Nashville-based investment firm is the smallest shop of the bunch, with just two exchange-traded funds, and roughly $36 million in assets under management between them — all the more reason to jump at the chance to launch the holy grail of them all: A bitcoin spot ETF.

The big picture: Being the first to market in the ETF world helps gain those initial dollars and the various fund shops that have followed BlackRock's example underscores that reality.

Flashback: Valkyrie was among the early fund shops that launched an ETF offering exposure to bitcoin derivatives rather than the physical spot.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF came with a catchy ticker "BTF."

Yes, but: BTF's flows were substantially smaller, and now has just about $26 million in assets under management.

The first to launch ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, also known as "BITO," has some $840 million in assets.

Of note: Valkyrie, unlike BlackRock, was previously denied by the SEC to offer a bitcoin spot ETF in Dec. 2021 and decided that it wasn't smart to sue.

This is around the time when the SEC was rejecting applications left and right.

The bottom line: A spot bitcoin ETF will likely not get approved under this administration, but what the applications show is that no one wants to be left out on the off-chance it happens.