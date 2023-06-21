SoftBank to get offensive on AI

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son on Wednesday said his firm is "ready to shift to offense mode" and to "lead the AI revolution."

Why it matters: The comments, made during SoftBank's annual shareholder meeting, suggests that one of the world's most prolific startup investors is back after several years spent licking its well-earned wounds.

It was also just a matter of time.

SoftBank and its impulsive leader have a long history of flying a bit too close to the sun, retreating and then trying again.

For example, the firm was basically left for dead after the dotcom boom, before its reascension on the back of a big bet in Alibaba.

The bottom line: If you thought venture capital was flooding into AI startups, you ain't seen nothing yet.