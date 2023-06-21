Skip to main content
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank to get offensive on AI

Dan Primack
Illustration of SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son in front of money

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde. Photo via Yoshikazu Tsuno/Getty Images

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son on Wednesday said his firm is "ready to shift to offense mode" and to "lead the AI revolution."

Why it matters: The comments, made during SoftBank's annual shareholder meeting, suggests that one of the world's most prolific startup investors is back after several years spent licking its well-earned wounds.

  • It was also just a matter of time.
  • SoftBank and its impulsive leader have a long history of flying a bit too close to the sun, retreating and then trying again.
  • For example, the firm was basically left for dead after the dotcom boom, before its reascension on the back of a big bet in Alibaba.

The bottom line: If you thought venture capital was flooding into AI startups, you ain't seen nothing yet.

