Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A third security flaw has been discovered in a highly targeted file-transfer tool, adding to vulnerable organizations' growing to-do list.

Why it matters: Russian ransomware gang Cl0p has been using security holes in file-transfer tool MOVEit to target federal agencies, state governments and corporate entities for weeks.

Researchers have estimated that thousands of organizations are at risk of attack if they don't properly patch their systems.

Details: Progress, the developer of MOVEit, disclosed a third security vulnerability last week that affects the cloud version of the tool.

If they exploit the vulnerability, malicious actors could gain access to MOVEit's database, steal what's there or even alter the contents. Progress responded by taking the MOVEit Cloud tool offline until a patch was available.

On Sunday, Progress said it had "not seen any evidence" that hackers had exploited the newest vulnerability.

The big picture: The latest vulnerability discovery underscores how challenging resolving an active supply chain attack can be.

Many organizations might not know they're affected yet, and it can take weeks to figure out how exactly the attackers broke in.

Of note: News of the third vulnerability comes as more organizations say they're responding to MOVEit-related breaches and the Cl0p ransomware gang goes into damage-control mode.

The USDA told The Record that it may have been hit by the group.

Catch up quick: Originally, MOVEit customers were only responding to two recently discovered "zero-day" vulnerabilities — both of which could give hackers the ability to access their sensitive data and gain network access.

Be smart: Progress has released patches that organizations can apply to resolve the three vulnerabilities.

Sign up for Axios’ cybersecurity newsletter Codebook here