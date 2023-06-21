Skip to main content
7 hours ago - Technology

Researchers uncover third flaw in MOVEit file-transfer tool

Sam Sabin
Illustration of a manila folder opening like a door.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

A third security flaw has been discovered in a highly targeted file-transfer tool, adding to vulnerable organizations' growing to-do list.

Why it matters: Russian ransomware gang Cl0p has been using security holes in file-transfer tool MOVEit to target federal agencies, state governments and corporate entities for weeks.

Details: Progress, the developer of MOVEit, disclosed a third security vulnerability last week that affects the cloud version of the tool.

  • If they exploit the vulnerability, malicious actors could gain access to MOVEit's database, steal what's there or even alter the contents. Progress responded by taking the MOVEit Cloud tool offline until a patch was available.
  • On Sunday, Progress said it had "not seen any evidence" that hackers had exploited the newest vulnerability.

The big picture: The latest vulnerability discovery underscores how challenging resolving an active supply chain attack can be.

  • Many organizations might not know they're affected yet, and it can take weeks to figure out how exactly the attackers broke in.

Of note: News of the third vulnerability comes as more organizations say they're responding to MOVEit-related breaches and the Cl0p ransomware gang goes into damage-control mode.

Catch up quick: Originally, MOVEit customers were only responding to two recently discovered "zero-day" vulnerabilities — both of which could give hackers the ability to access their sensitive data and gain network access.

Be smart: Progress has released patches that organizations can apply to resolve the three vulnerabilities.

