College World Series features baseball's other two-way star

Florida is one win away from reaching the College World Series final, and two-way superstar Jac Caglianone is a big reason why.

State of play: Nicknamed "Jactani" for his similarities to the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the 20-year-old sophomore and Golden Spikes finalist (baseball's Heisman Trophy) leads the nation with a school-record 31 homers and has a fastball that regularly touches 99 mph.

Hitting: .330 batting average/.397 on-base percentage/.746 slugging percentage with 84 runs batted in and those 31 bombs in 300 plate appearances.

What to watch: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound lefty is pitching for Florida today, his first start in three weeks as the Gators have largely used a two-man postseason rotation composed of projected 2023 draft picks.

The backdrop: The Tampa native was recruited as a pitcher but blew out his elbow a week before getting to campus in August 2021.

While he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, coaches noticed his power at the plate and decided to slot him into the lineup. He responded by hitting seven home runs with an .887 OPS in 28 games as a designated hitter.

What he's saying: "I just thought it was the coolest thing ever," he told ESPN when asked about watching Ohtani's rookie year. "I'd always done both, and it was something that I planned to do in college."

Though Ohtani is currently one-of-one, that won't stop Caglianone (pronounced cag-lee-own) from trying to join him.

Reality check: That's easier said than done, and it's not as if Caglianone is the only one who's tried. In fact, there was one just last year.

Paul Skenes, a fellow Golden Spikes finalist, played both ways superbly for two years at Air Force before transferring to LSU this season and giving up hitting. Now he's a consensus top-three pick.

Looking ahead: Caglianone won't be draft-eligible until 2024, so he'll return to Gainesville next year as the first baseman and No. 1 starter. But first, he'll hope to lead Florida to its second CWS title.