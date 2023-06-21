Becerra to travel to Missouri-Illinois clinics to mark Dobbs anniversary

The nation's top health official plans to visit two Planned Parenthood clinics on opposite sides of the Missouri-Illinois border Friday morning to highlight the differences that have occurred in each state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an HHS spokesperson tells Axios.

Driving the news: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will first visit the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, where abortions are still legal.

He will later travel 20 minutes away to a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, where abortion is now illegal. It is the same clinic where Becerra was giving remarks last year when the Dobbs decision dropped.

He will host a roundtable and press conference where he plans to focus on the "tale of two states," and the impact of the Dobbs decision in different parts of the country.

The big picture: This is one of several roundtables held by the administration officials this week including Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden.