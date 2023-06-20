Senate confirms Dobbs abortion rights lawyer to be federal judge

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Julie Rikelman, a renowned abortion rights lawyer, to serve as a judge in the Boston-based U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in a 51-43 vote.

Why it matters: Rikelman represented the abortion clinic in the Supreme Court's Dobbs case, which resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade nearly a year ago.

She will succeed Judge Sandra Lynch, a Clinton appointee.

"Few lawyers have fought harder, smarter, and more effectively to protect women’s rights in America than Ms. Rikelman. On the bench I am confident she will serve with excellence to uphold the Constitution," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor earlier on Tuesday.

State of play: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) were the only two Republicans to join Democrats on the vote.

Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) were absent.

Catch up quick: President Biden picked Rikelman last July, but the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination, with all Republicans opposing it.

During her confirmation hearing, Rikelman said that she would "apply Dobbs faithfully," adding that "the rule of law itself depends on lower courts following Supreme Court precedent."

What they're saying: "She is an outstanding addition to the federal bench, who brings a first-rate legal mind, open-mindedness, and experience with how the law can support or impede the ability of individuals to live as equal members of society," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

"We are grateful for her leadership and friendship, and we are confident that she will be a superb and fair judge," Northup added.

Background: Rikelman worked as the senior director of U.S. litigation for the Center for Reproductive Rights for over a decade, an abortion rights organization that is behind several active lawsuits challenging state abortion bans.

Prior to her work with the Center for Reproductive Rights, she held various positions within NBC Universal, including vice president of litigation.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.