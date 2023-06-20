Another champ not named Rory

Wyndham Clark (-10) edged Rory McIlroy (-9) by a stroke on Sunday to win the 123rd U.S. Open and his first major championship.

Why it matters: Majors are the crucible in which golf legacies are forged. While Clark's surprise victory landed him in the record books, McIlroy's narrow loss extended a stunning drought for one of the world's best.

State of play: It's been quite the ascent for Clark, 29, who was ranked 293rd in the world a year ago.

Now, with six top-12 finishes in his last nine tournaments, he's up to No. 13 after becoming the fifth straight U.S. Open champ to claim his first major title.

Clark had missed four cuts and never finished better than 75th in his first six majors before his breakthrough at Los Angeles Country Club.

The other side: McIlroy, still just 34 and ranked No. 3 in the world, has been inarguably one of the world's best golfers over the past decade except in one crucial way: He's now gone 33 consecutive majors without winning, dating back to the 2014 PGA Championship.

He's come excruciatingly close, with more top-10 finishes in that span (19) than any other golfer.

That excellent play continued this weekend, where his 59 greens in regulation led the field and his total of 271 was the best U.S. Open score ever by a non-winner.

Yes, but: Because the margins among all-time greats are razor thin, elite athletes are often judged — perhaps unfairly — by their performance on the biggest stage. And despite capturing four majors by age 25, Rory's won the same number in the past nine years as you or I have.

Looking ahead: "I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship," McIlroy said at his post-match news conference. If history is any indication, that could come as soon as next month.