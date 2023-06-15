Skip to main content
Europe comes for Big Tech, again

Ryan Heath
Illustration of a hand with the stars of the EU flag stylized as brass knuckles.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

European leaders have spent the week doing what they do best: regulating, and promising to poke around in other people's tech.

Driving the news: The EU's legislative reconciliation process is underway to finalize the bloc's AI Act. While officials met until nearly midnight — after a supermajority of legislators approved the text Wednesday — the process will likely take months, and the law won't take force until 2025.

Between the lines: European parliamentarians have a strong interest in quickly finalizing the AI Act. EU elections take place May 2024, and AI guardrails are a popular measure, which handily demonstrate the EU's global influence.

  • "Quality is just as important as speed," the Parliament's lead negotiator Eva Maydell told Axios from inside the negotiating room.
  • EU digital enforcer Margrethe Vestager needs a win before her term ends in 2024, after a series of crushing court losses on major antitrust and digital tax cases.
  • The U.K. government meanwhile is desperate to brand its post-Brexit economy as more innovation-friendly than the EU.

What's happening: The EU's AI Act lays out the first democratically negotiated rules for foundation models, and would require AI use cases to be categorized according risk, with some high-risk cases banned.

  • Prohibited uses of AI could include emotion recognition systems, biometric databases built by scraping photos on the internet (such as Clearview AI), and real-time facial recognition — though diplomats are expected to insist on exemptions for national security systems in the final text.

Be smart: The EU's two-year effort to craft AI regulation — which had to be patched at the last minute to account for generative AI uses — offers lessons for the U.S. and U.K., giving both the possibility of second-mover advantages.

Yes, but: While EU officials rail against facial recognition, U.S. Homeland Security agents have proved its use this month, identifying and arresting a man living in Tennessee on war crimes charges dating back to the 1990s Bosnian War.

Flashback: French, Italian and Spanish data protection agencies have all announced investigations into ChatGPT, and the EU's privacy watchdog announced a task force on the company's practices in in April.

