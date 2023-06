Share on email (opens in new window)

On Thursday, June 22, Axios Local Atlanta reporter Thomas Wheatley will host a virtual event exploring the intersection between local economic strength and housing affordability in Atlanta and beyond, featuring Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president & chief executive officer Raphael Bostic.

Additional speaker to be announced.

