Vodafone agrees to U.K. mobile megamerger

Vodafone agreed to merge its British operations with Three UK, a unit of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

Why it matters: This would create the U.K.'s largest mobile operator with 27 million customers, topping current leaders BT Group and Virgin Media O2.

Details: Vodafone would own 51% of the new company, with CK Hutchinson owning the remainder, with the deal expected to close by year-end.

The bottom line: Expect a bruising regulatory battle.