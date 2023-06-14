1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Vodafone agrees to U.K. mobile megamerger
Vodafone agreed to merge its British operations with Three UK, a unit of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.
Why it matters: This would create the U.K.'s largest mobile operator with 27 million customers, topping current leaders BT Group and Virgin Media O2.
Details: Vodafone would own 51% of the new company, with CK Hutchinson owning the remainder, with the deal expected to close by year-end.
The bottom line: Expect a bruising regulatory battle.
- One large labor union already has come out in opposition, arguing everything from higher consumer costs to job losses to concerns of Chinese influence.
- Moreover, Three UK previously was blocked from merging with O2, although that was by the EU prior to Brexit.
- In an effort to appease regulators, the companies pledged to invest £11 billion over the next decade.