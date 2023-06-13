The billion-dollar rule that has hospitals on edge

Safety net hospitals will soon learn how the government plans to reimburse them for nearly $10 billion resulting from underpayments from the federal drug discount program. The question is whether it will come at the expense of other hospitals.

Where it stands: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is poised to reveal a repayment plan to facilities in the 340B program, after the Supreme Court found the agency made illegal program cuts from 2018 to September 2022.

A repayment rule is being reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget and is expected to be published in the next month, which would kick off a a 60-day public comment period.

The intrigue: Since savings from the program cuts have already been applied for other purposes, hospital interests are concerned that CMS might try to claw back Medicare payments made to non-340B facilities to compensate hospitals in the drug discount program — a move that could weigh on certain rural facilities and children's hospitals that were exempt from cuts.

Such a plan would likely prompt a lawsuit, Chad Golder, the American Hospital Association's deputy general counsel, told Axios, and continue a a series of legal battles between the industry and government over the program.

CMS declined to comment on specifics of the rule. "We look forward to sharing an update soon once one is available," a spokesperson said.

Catch up quick: CMS in 2018 began cutting payments to safety-net providers by nearly 30% after research indicated some hospitals were profiting excessively from 340B.

The agency applied $1.96 billion in savings from the payment cuts by raising Medicare payments to all hospitals for non-drug items and services.

The AHA and other hospitals sued, and a unanimous Supreme Court ruled last June that the rate adjustment ran afoul of the law because officials didn't conduct a survey of hospitals' acquisition costs.

Hospitals hoped the justices would order immediate repayments, but the high court did little to prescribe how that process will work.

CMS did increase new discounted drug payments to eligible safety-net hospitals.

The AHA is pressing for remedies as quickly as possible, likely from Medicare trust fund.

"We've been open to a somewhat extended payment period so long as interest is paid," Golder said, noting that this would ideally be over two to three years.

What we're watching: Repaying hospitals by exclusively repurposing existing funds could lower Medicare payments to 80% of all hospitals next year, according to a September Avalere study.