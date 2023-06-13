Overnight shooting after Nuggets game was drug-related, police say
The shooting that left 10 people injured in the city's LoDo district — including a suspect — after the Nuggets Game 5 win was likely drug-related, authorities said Tuesday.
Context: It happened near the intersection of Market and 20th streets, where dozens of police officers were stationed to monitor celebrations after Monday night's game.
- Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday people involved in the violence weren't connected to the celebrations, and while the investigation is ongoing, they believe it was related to a drug deal.
State of play: Thomas said officers were just "steps away" from the incident before it erupted, but they still weren't able to prevent it.
- "It illustrates the considerable challenge we have in our community," he said.
- He said there were "upwards of a hundred" officers throughout downtown on Monday night and that no police fired their weapons.
Zoom in: Footage from a city surveillance camera captured the moment people started fleeing the scene as shots rang out. At least 20 rounds were fired from multiple guns, Denver police commander Matt Clark said.
- Officers recovered at least five guns on the scene, as well as fentanyl pills.
- Two men were arrested on weapons-related charges, Clark said.
Yes, but: Clark noted the department is working to understand how many of the injured people were involved.
- Thomas said "five or six" of the victims were likely innocent bystanders. Clark said one of the men in custody was among the people injured but they are non-life threatening.
What they're saying: “I thought it was safe when I went out last night. We had all that armory that was out there, all the police officers, basically like a military guard,” resident Scott Dangelo, 55, told the Denver Post.
What's next: Thomas said his officers can keep people safe during a celebratory parade schedule for Thursday, and will have a "significant" presence in the parade route.
- He did not say whether the shooting changes the department's strategy or approach, only that the department is prepared for potential for violence and is working with the city to develop a plan.