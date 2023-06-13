Denver police Chief Ron Thomas (left) stands next to Denver police commander Matt Clark on Tuesday, June 13, during a press conference about an overnight shooting. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

The shooting that left 10 people injured in the city's LoDo district — including a suspect — after the Nuggets Game 5 win was likely drug-related, authorities said Tuesday.

Context: It happened near the intersection of Market and 20th streets, where dozens of police officers were stationed to monitor celebrations after Monday night's game.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday people involved in the violence weren't connected to the celebrations, and while the investigation is ongoing, they believe it was related to a drug deal.

State of play: Thomas said officers were just "steps away" from the incident before it erupted, but they still weren't able to prevent it.

"It illustrates the considerable challenge we have in our community," he said.

He said there were "upwards of a hundred" officers throughout downtown on Monday night and that no police fired their weapons.

Zoom in: Footage from a city surveillance camera captured the moment people started fleeing the scene as shots rang out. At least 20 rounds were fired from multiple guns, Denver police commander Matt Clark said.

Officers recovered at least five guns on the scene, as well as fentanyl pills.

Two men were arrested on weapons-related charges, Clark said.

Yes, but: Clark noted the department is working to understand how many of the injured people were involved.

Thomas said "five or six" of the victims were likely innocent bystanders. Clark said one of the men in custody was among the people injured but they are non-life threatening.

What they're saying: “I thought it was safe when I went out last night. We had all that armory that was out there, all the police officers, basically like a military guard,” resident Scott Dangelo, 55, told the Denver Post.

What's next: Thomas said his officers can keep people safe during a celebratory parade schedule for Thursday, and will have a "significant" presence in the parade route.