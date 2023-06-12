SoftBank-backed pizza startup shuts down after raising $445 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Zume, a Silicon Valley-based robotic pizza-making and delivery startup, has shut down and is liquidating its assets.

Why it matters: The company had raised $445 million in venture capital funding, including $375 million from SoftBank in 2018 at a $2.25 billion valuation.

That's a whole lotta pepperoni. And cheese, which Zume apparently couldn't stop from sliding off its pies.

The company eventually would lay off over half its employees and attempt a very hard pivot from robotic pizza delivery to sustainable packaging.

Details: Other VC backers included Maveron, FJ Labs, AME Cloud Ventures and SignalFire.