1 hour ago - Economy & Business
SoftBank-backed pizza startup shuts down after raising $445 million
Zume, a Silicon Valley-based robotic pizza-making and delivery startup, has shut down and is liquidating its assets.
Why it matters: The company had raised $445 million in venture capital funding, including $375 million from SoftBank in 2018 at a $2.25 billion valuation.
- That's a whole lotta pepperoni. And cheese, which Zume apparently couldn't stop from sliding off its pies.
- The company eventually would lay off over half its employees and attempt a very hard pivot from robotic pizza delivery to sustainable packaging.
Details: Other VC backers included Maveron, FJ Labs, AME Cloud Ventures and SignalFire.
- Sherwood Partners is managing the liquidation process.