Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Technology

The singularity is here, again

Ryan Heath
Illustration of ones and zeroes coming out of a head.

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Technological singularity — a theory that AI can reach an irreversible point that transcends human intelligence — is having a new moment as AI upends business and society.

Why it matters: Any rewiring of humanity warrants discussion, however remote the prospect.

The latest: Silicon Valley thinkers and entrepreneurs are now obsessing about "the singularity."

Between the lines: Singularity believers tend to think of it as an irreversible technological shift, the point at which AI becomes self-improving and more powerful than humankind.

Threat level: Minimal.

  • The world's leading AI innovators, researchers and policymakers are struggling to process recent generative AI advances.
  • When experts are confounded about where we'll be next month, they can't credibly map a timeline for reaching singularity and immortality.

Be smart: It's one thing for a machine to show it can out-think and out-organize humans, but it would be harder to sustain the feat.

  • Global backlash to any God-like AI is certain: if protestors disrupt pipelines, and rogue terrorists could take out the Twin Towers, imagine what billions of angry people or a rival military power would do to a super-intelligent machine.
  • Computing and energy capacity are practical barriers: we're years away from having the quantum computing or nuclear fusion energy that might be needed to power a singularity-style AI entity.

Zoom out: Singularity is a staple of both visionary belief and fringe rhetoric.

Yes, but: Silicon Valley's loudest voices have a habit of making extreme predictions.

  • Remember the rush to buy fancy bunkers in New Zealand?
  • The latest AI innovations are often a black box. Until regulators or independent researchers are allowed to see into the box, it's worth treating any extreme claims skeptically.

Flashback: Debate about the singularity comes in waves.

Go deeper