Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s charismatic and controversial former PM, dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the age of 86.

The big picture: A right-wing provocateur who blazed a trail other populists would follow, Berlusconi thrice served as as prime minister between 1994 and 2011 and led his Forza Italia party right up until his death. His political career survived multiple criminal trials and one conviction, for tax fraud, as well as scandals over "bunga bunga" sex parties and accusations of economic mismanagement.