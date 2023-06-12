43 mins ago - World
Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s charismatic and controversial former PM, dies at 86
Former Italian Prime Minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the age of 86.
The big picture: A right-wing provocateur who blazed a trail other populists would follow, Berlusconi thrice served as as prime minister between 1994 and 2011 and led his Forza Italia party right up until his death. His political career survived multiple criminal trials and one conviction, for tax fraud, as well as scandals over "bunga bunga" sex parties and accusations of economic mismanagement.
- Before he became the dominant figure in Italian politics, Berlusconi built a media empire that revolutionized Italian TV and bought the legendary soccer team AC Milan.
- Berlusconi was a charismatic but polarizing figure. He drew backlash in recent years for alleged sexism and for his friendship with Vladimir Putin, but remained an influential power broker.
- He had been battling leukemia in the months leading up to his death.