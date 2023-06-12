1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Banks looks to block retirement investments in CCP-linked companies
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) introduced a bill Monday aimed at blocking federally regulated private pension plans from investing in entities based or controlled by foreign adversaries.
Why it matters: Banks, who sits on the Select Committee on China and Armed Services Committee, argues the legislation is a necessary move to stop funding “firms that are building up the People’s Liberation Army, stealing U.S. intellectual property and participating in the Uyghur genocide.”
- In addition to barring investments into companies linked with Iran, North Korea, Russia and China, existing investments into “foreign adversary and sanctioned entities” would be required to be disclosed.
- Fiduciaries of Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans would also be prevented from collecting interest, lending money, participating in transactions or transferring plan data with companies and countries considered adversarial.
- The bill has backing from Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Reps. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) and Rob Wittman (R-Va.).
The big picture: During the 118th Congress, there has been a larger bipartisan push to combat threats from China, which is expected to continue in the wake of the CCP increasing aggressions within the United states.