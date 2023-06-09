Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of cyber incidents involving a fake story or other pretext to lure in victims has more than doubled in the last year, according to a report from Verizon this week.

Why it matters: Pretexting typically involves scammers sending emails, texts or social media messages that purport to be from a family member, boss or client — making it much easier for victims to fall for and harder for company IT teams to detect.

By the numbers: Pretexting was involved in 4.1% of the 16,312 security incidents between November 2021 and October 2022 that Verizon studied for its report.

That's nearly double the 2.4% share that involved pretext in last year's analysis.

The big picture: Three-fourths of all breaches started with humans, according to Verizon's 2023 report.

That included incidents where people fell for socially engineered messages or phishing emails, misused their network access, or continued to use leaked passwords.

The intrigue: Pretext-based attacks were responsible for some of the biggest security headlines in the last year.

A breach at Uber in September started when an employee sent their login credentials to someone claiming to be in the company's IT department.

And an attack on Twilio involved a similar scheme in which hackers pretended to be the company's IT team and texted employees that their passwords had expired.

Yes, but: Attacks involving pretext still make up a small sliver of all cyber incidents.

What's next: The generative AI boom is handing scammers the tools to customize pretext-based attacks with voice-message impersonations, faked images and other forgeries.

