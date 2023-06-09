Boris Johnson quits Parliament, claims "witch hunt" drove him out

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as a member of Parliament on Friday, claiming in a lengthy statement that the committee investigating him for misleading Parliament during the "partygate" scandal was determined to "drive me out."

Why it matters: Johnson resigned as prime minister last July amid a cascade of scandals, including over social gatherings held in Downing Street in apparent violation of Covid lockdowns. Now he's out as an MP as well — a remarkable downward trajectory for a man who seemed politically untouchable after winning a landslide in 2019.

A committee investigating statements Johnson made in the House of Commons during the Partygate scandal presented its findings to Johnson, prompting his resignation.

The U.K. Ministerial Code states that government ministers found to have knowingly misled Parliament are expected to offer their resignation to the prime minister — though Johnson was no longer on the front bench.

In the statement announcing his resignation, Johnson denounced the committee as a "kangaroo court."

What he's saying: Johnson said he'd “received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear — much to my amazement — that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament.”

Johnson also claimed the committee had "not produced a shred of evidence" that he'd lied to Parliament.

"I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt underway, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result," Johnson claimed.

He also took shots at current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his former Treasury Secretary, in the statement. Johnson noted that Sunak had worked "in the same building" when the alleged parties were taking place, and seemed to argue that Sunak's agenda was failing to embrace Brexit.

Reality check: Johnson assured Parliament that COVID guidance had been followed "at all times" in Downing Street. Police later determined that was not the case, and issued dozens of fines. Johnson later claimed he had believed he was telling the truth, even if his statements turned out to be false.

What to watch: Johnson closed with more accusations of bias, before adding that he was "sad to be leaving parliament — at least for now."