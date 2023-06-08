The Laborers' International Union of North America, with half a million construction workers, has endorsed President Biden for re-election.

Why it matters: It's a sign that Biden is picking up some labor support as his campaign, in the early stages of the race, tries to make the case that the Biden administration has created a "manufacturing boom" in the U.S.

The construction workers union, with a diverse membership including Latino and Black men, will engage begin a digital media campaign to mobilize to its members and other union leaders.

What they're saying: "One of the first actions he took was the American Rescue Plan, which not only created jobs for our members, but it also created long sought after pension relief," union president Brent Booker told Axios in an interview.