A new nonprofit group called the Carbon to Sea Initiative has raised over $50 million to back research and development into potentially accelerating carbon dioxide absorption into the world's oceans.

Driving the news: The philanthropy-backed group, spun out of Additional Ventures, is focused on better understanding the scaleability and safety of "ocean alkalinity enhancement" (OAE).

It aims to speed natural "weathering," in which alkaline minerals increase oceans' already mammoth CO2 uptake, while fighting ocean acidification.

What's next: The initiative will evaluate various OAE pathways, and "catalyze locally-owned and operated field research sites." The group also plans to "help develop responsible regulatory frameworks."

Zoom in: It has already committed $23 million in grants for four research projects, with recipients like the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and UC Santa Barbara.

It's also backing plans to build five "prototype solutions" and monitor them.

Funders include Additional Ventures, Astera, Builders Initiative, Catalyst for Impact, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Reality check: OAE's emergence as a meaningful and safe climate tool is an "if," not a "when."

Why it matters: Carbon removal methods can compliment — but not replace —emissions-cutting tech like renewables to keep Paris Agreement temperature-limiting goals within reach, or help cool the world if they're overshot.

The bottom line: "If we find that OAE can be applied at scale, we can unlock one of the most efficient, cost-effective approaches to [carbon dioxide removal] for humanity," Mike Schroepfer, co-founder of Additional Ventures and the initiative's board chair, said in a statement.