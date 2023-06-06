56 mins ago - World
Horrific crash in India puts rail safety in spotlight
At least 275 people were killed and around 1,200 were injured in a train crash in eastern India that authorities say was caused by an electronic signaling system error.
The big picture: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made modernizing India's vast rail system a major priority, increasing spending by 5x from before he took office to $30 billion last year.
- Yes, but: Most of that money has been spent on new trains and new tracks. A government audit last year found that spending on routine maintenance had actually declined.
How it happened: The high-speed Coromandel Express passenger train en route to Chennai was mistakenly signaled off the main line and onto an adjacent track, where it collided with a freight train carrying iron ore.
- Cars from the Coromandel Express were thrown onto another track. Another passenger train bearing down on the wreckage also derailed.
- It's not yet clear if human or mechanical error was to blame for Friday's crash.
Worth noting: Overall, train derailments have declined significantly in India in recent decades, NYT notes.