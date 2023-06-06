The U.S. Cyber Command is set to get a new group of leaders as the threat landscape becomes more complex and difficult to navigate.

Why it matters: Cyber Command has become one of the Pentagon's most broadly engaged forces in recent years, leading the U.S.'s cyber fights during the war in Ukraine and international fights against ransomware.

The leader of the command has a dual-hatted role running the National Security Agency, which provides a significant amount of the intelligence included in the president's daily briefings and to senior policymakers.

Driving the news: President Joe Biden nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh last week to replace Gen. Paul Nakasone as leader of Cyber Command and the NSA.

Biden is also reportedly expected to nominate Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, the current leader of the command's Cyber National Mission Force, to replace Haugh as the No. 2 at the command.

At the NSA, George Barnes, the agency's longtime deputy director, is expected to retire by the end of the year, as The Record reported earlier this year.

The big picture: Cyber and national security experts have been anticipating these leadership shake-ups at Cyber Command and the NSA for weeks as news trickled out that the current leader, Nakasone, was planning to step down later this year.

Last year, the Biden administration also reportedly asked Nakasone to remain in his post for one more year as he approached the end of his four-year term.

Between the lines: Haugh has worked alongside Nakasone for years, and as the deputy commander, Haugh has often run day-to-day life back at the Cyber Command base while Nakasone traveled to visit overseas offices, Jonathan Reiber, vice president for cybersecurity strategy and policy at AttackIQ, told Axios.

Haugh has also likely been a key driver in much of the command's operations and initiatives in his last few months as the deputy commander, Reiber, who is also a former Pentagon cyber official, added.

"I would expect, if nothing else, just getting his feet underneath him as the new director and commander is going to take several months, so I wouldn’t expect any big, immediate changes," retired Lt. Gen. Charles "Tuna" Moore, adviser to defense contractor Shift5, told Axios.

What they're saying: "Their styles are very similar," Moore, who stepped down as deputy commander at Cyber Command last summer, told Axios.

"They’re both very smart, thoughtful, calm and respectful to everybody they come into contact with, and people gravitate towards that kind of leadership," he added.

The intrigue: If confirmed by the Senate, Haugh and the other reported nominees will step into agencies that are facing a unique set of challenges.

The NSA is involved in an ongoing congressional battle to renew a controversial surveillance power, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, before it expires at the end of the year.

The command is also continuing to embrace the "defend forward" approach adopted under Nakasone, which will matter even more as the threat landscape gets more complicated, Moore said.

Yes, but: Training under a predecessor doesn't necessarily guarantee that the new leader will operate the same way, Reiber said.

What's next: Haugh's nomination — and any others Biden makes related to Cyber Command and the NSA — will likely be delayed on Capitol Hill as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) continues to place legislative holds on military appointments.

