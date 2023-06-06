Strasburg's latest setback compounds Nationals' woes

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been shut down from physical activity due to "severe nerve damage" stemming from his 2021 surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Why it matters: There's a very real chance that the Nationals' former ace has thrown his last pitch, which would cement his gargantuan contract as arguably the worst in Major League Baseball history.

The backdrop: In the fall of 2019, the Nationals rewarded their newly minted World Series MVP with a seven-year, $245 million contract — the largest ever for a pitcher at the time and still second only to Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal.

But since then, injuries have limited Strasburg to just 31.1 innings across eight starts, the last of which came one year ago this Friday.

The big picture: Strasburg's career, which once appeared destined for Cooperstown, will instead likely be remembered alongside other MLB "what-ifs?"

His debut in 2010 — which I was lucky enough to attend — remains the stuff of legend. 2009's No. 1 pick struck out 14 Pittsburgh Pirates with his signature mix of high-90s fastballs and backbreaking off-speed pitches.

Yes, but: Strasburg's injury issues didn't come out of nowhere. Durability concerns surfaced throughout that dominant prime, when nagging ailments limited him to just three seasons with 30+ starts.

The Nationals took a chance on their star, and now they're saddled with an albatross: Strasburg is owed $105 million over the next three years after this season.

State of play: Strasburg's contract, paired with the six-year, $140 million deal given to Patrick Corbin — who has been terrible — have pushed the Nationals into a full-on rebuild and could impact the sale of the team, which ownership has been exploring.

The last word: "I don't know if I'll ever be able to do this consistently on a major league mound again. But I'm not ready to hang it up quite yet," Strasburg told WashPost last fall. Nine months later, his body may force him to.