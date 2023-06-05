Diablo returns, with (maybe) less drama

Share on email (opens in new window)

Diablo IV launches this week, extending a series that makes as many headlines for its quality as for the drama perpetually surrounding it.

Why it matters: For the past decade, Diablo’s creators at Blizzard and parent corp Activision Blizzard have used the massively popular franchise to test new business models.

Some experiments have failed; others have become industry standard.

Be smart: Diablo games, birthed on PC in the late '90s but now also offered on consoles, provide players some of the medium’s most elemental and compelling gameplay loops.

Players romp through hellish worlds as a barbarian, sorcerer or some other fantasy warrior, scrubbing their screen of enemies while chasing better weapons, armor and stat upgrades with which to romp through tougher encounters.

Repeat loop ad infinitum.

Details: For 2012’s Diablo III, Activision Blizzard required a then-novel persistent online connection, even when played solo.

Unpopular then, it’s become standard now. More modern games, including Diablo IV, are built to keep players connected to each other and to perpetually updated in-game stores.

Diablo III went on to sell more than 30 million copies.

Diablo III also previewed the NFT craze — and backlash — with the launch and failure of its real money auction house.

It let players sell their in-game loot for real money, which many players said ruined the spirit of the game. Blizzard eventually agreed and removed it in 2014.

Diablo fans howled again in 2018, when Blizzard announced plans for a mobile spinoff — though such a move has since become the norm.

What's next: The biggest drama for Diablo IV may be yet to come, as Blizzard attempts to fully convert the series into the live service format.

The game’s June launch will be followed by the July rollout of quarterly in-game seasons, designed to entice players to start up new characters, go on new adventures and, presumably, pay extra to have a better time.

Most big gaming publishers are seeking live service hits these days, though the year began with several such titles shutting down.

Yes, but: There’s also the drama of what Diablo IV is not — namely, a Microsoft-published game.

Regulatory hurdles facing Microsoft’s early 2022 bid for Activision Blizzard have precluded Diablo IV from being a test of Microsoft’s use of the company’s games.

A Diablo IV from Microsoft may have been bundled into Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service and may have been offered over a range of competing cloud gaming services, to satisfy European antitrust concerns.

Thought bubble: I’m currently a level 24 Druid in my copy of Diablo IV, capable of turning into a bear and summoning boulders to roll into enemies.

The game is compulsively fun to play, but the lack of the seasonal rollout makes it hard to assess what the game will really feel like long term.

