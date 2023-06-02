Major western marine port closes amid labor shortage

Share on email (opens in new window)

Trucks drive through the Port of Oakland on March 31, 2023, in Oakland, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

International terminals at the Port of Oakland, one of the West Coast's busiest marine ports, were closed Friday amid labor shortages, authorities said.

Driving the news: The terminals were closed for the day shift Friday, spokesperson Marilyn Sandifur said, and officials expected "significantly reduced or no operations for the second shift."

"We were advised that this was due to insufficient labor for operations," Sandifur said. "We expect normal operations to resume Monday.”

Matson terminal, a domestic marine terminal, had limited operations Friday as well, per Sandifur.

What we're watching: Sources told CNBC that port shutdowns are expected to spread across the West Coast as workers protest amid wage negotiations.

Meanwhile, labor shortages at the Port of Los Angeles caused delays Friday, but the port remained open, spokesperson Phillip Sanfield told Axios.

