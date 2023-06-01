Tribeca film "story of hope" for LGBTQ disaster survivors

The power of resilience in the face of catastrophic disaster is the enduring focus of an Adam McKay-backed film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival next week.

Driving the news: "ASOG" pays homage to the real-life stories of LGBTQ-identifying Filipinos, as its global release commences with America's annual celebration of Pride.

Details: In "ASOG" we meet Jaya, a non-binary Filipino comedian — and the film’s co-star and co-writer — based in the Philippines city of Tacloban.

While venturing across the Philippines en route to a gay pageant, Jaya connects with Arnel Pablo, a fellow survivor of 2013's Super Typhoon Haiyan, and the two encounter several others still dealing with the storm's lasting impacts on land and livelihood.

What they're saying: "This film is a real-life story ... It is a story of hope, story of survival, story of struggle," Jaya tell Axios.

The big picture: Super Typhoon Haiyan killed thousands of people, left millions homeless and decimated infrastructure across the Philippines.

Climate change is enabling typhoons and hurricanes to unleash more rainfall, and rapidly intensifying nature's strongest storms, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Zoom in: Lirio Cordova, a land rights campaigner based in Manila, Philippines, tells Axios that even though it's been almost a decade since the typhoon hit, the enduring impacts of it feel "always fresh."

"Super typhoon or drought ... climate change plays a very significant role in our daily life," Cordova says.

The 2023 World Economic Forum Global Risks Report ranks the Philippines as the number one most-disaster-prone country, based on high risk, exposure and vulnerability.

Meanwhile: Filipino-Chinese-Canadian "ASOG" director Seán Devlin tells Axios that his team had "an ambition to make a film about climate change that was both true and authentic, but also entertaining and joyful at times."

It incorporates fictional elements — like stories that honor his mother's Indigenous Filipino ancestry — alongside real-life typhoon survival accounts, to help make the topic "more palatable."

"The world pays attention for 48 hours after the storm happens, but the impacts are so long and lingering," Devlin says. "Loss and damage is real, and it has a human face."

Of note: Through a partnership with Doc Society UK, "ASOG" is funding a campaign for disaster survivors in places like Sicogón Island — where nearly all homes were damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan — to be able to document and share their stories.

Plus, McKay, who was the director of "Don't Look Up," recently signed on as an executive producer.

The intrigue: Part of Devlin's inspiration to make "ASOG" came from seeing Jaya's comedy show in Tacloban the year following Super Typhoon Haiyan.

"Jaya was bringing people on stage to sing karaoke. And inevitably, people would choose to sing a song that was the favorite song of a loved one who they had lost to the storm. And so as they were singing, they would start crying. And then everyone in the room would start crying," says Devlin.

He notes how, without missing a beat, Jaya would then crack a few jokes and "lift everyone up."

The bottom line: "This film is about sharing my life, that ... the LGBTQ [community] has a very vital role in our society," says Jaya — but adds that it's equally about "our responsibility" in dealing with climate change.