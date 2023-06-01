Share on email (opens in new window)

People carry Macy's shopping bags in front of the Macy's Herald Square store on March 2 in New York. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Investors weren't sure what to think after a good-news-bad-news earnings report by Macy's on Thursday.

Driving the news: Macy's first-quarter sales tumbled below pre-pandemic levels and the company lowered its 2023 outlook, illustrating the retailer's lingering challenges despite beating expectations on earnings.

The company's stock was down more than 12% shortly after the report, but it ended up closing Thursday up 1.2%.

Between the lines: Comparable sales for the quarter fell 7.2% at owned and licensed stores, compared with the same period in 2022.

That included a 6% decline in brick-and-mortar sales and an 8% decline in digital revenue.

And the company reduced its comparable sales forecast for the fiscal year from a previously expected decline of 2% to 4% to a newly expected decline of 6% to 7.5%, owing to what it called "anticipated macroeconomic impacts to the consumer."

It also revealed a plan to discount certain merchandise in the second quarter to clear out excess inventory.

But, but, but: The company outperformed profit expectations, posting net income of $155 million, down from $286 million a year earlier.

The intrigue: Fellow department store chains Nordstrom and Kohl's recently reaffirmed their respective earnings guidance.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring told Reuters that Macy's is being "more conservative compared to other department stores and apparel retailers which we believe is the right move in this macroeconomic backdrop."

What to watch for: Whether the company's next CEO, current executive vice president Tony Spring, sets the retailer on a new course.