FDA cracks down on sales of Puff and Hyde e-cigs

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued 30 warning letters to retailers and a distributor for illegally selling unauthorized tobacco products, including some widely used Puff and Hyde brand disposable e-cigarettes.

Why it matters: The warnings were part of a nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes popular with youths, including the Puff Bar — the top brand among kids who reported using e-cigarettes in a 2022 national survey.

Go deeper: The FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices for legal sale in the U.S.

Products without marketing authorization orders are prohibited under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA generally sends warning letters for first-time violations, and can use injunction, seizure and fines if corrective action isn't taken.

What they're saying: "Retailers and distributors play a key role in keeping unauthorized tobacco products off the shelves, and if they fail to do so, we're committed to taking appropriate action," said Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

Background: The FDA reorganized its Center for Tobacco Products in February after an external review found it struggled to function as a regulator and was operating primarily in reactive mode.