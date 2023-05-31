FTC says Ring employees illegally accessed users' private videos

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused Amazon's home security camera company Ring on Wednesday of allowing employees and contractors to access customers' private videos and of failing to prevent hackers from taking control of consumers' cameras and videos.

Why it matters: Civil rights groups and others in recent years have criticized the company — which has sold millions of doorbell and indoor cameras — for both its security practices and its close ties with law enforcement.

Ring said in a statement to Axios that it had "promptly addressed" the security issues years before the FTC began its inquiry.

"While we disagree with the FTC’s allegations and deny violating the law, this settlement resolves this matter so we can focus on innovating on behalf of our customers," a spokesperson said.

The FTC's complaint against Ring says that the company, despite emphasizing security in promotional materials, had no safeguards in place to prevent employees and hundreds of contractors from having full access to videos from every customer.

All of the videos were stored unencrypted on Ring’s network and could be downloaded, viewed, shared or disclosed by any employee or any contractor, "regardless of whether the employee or contractor actually needed that access to perform his or her job function," according to the complaint.

The complaint highlights one Ring employee who viewed "thousands" of recordings from 81 women, some of whom were other Ring employees, between June and August 2017.

"The employee focused his prurient searches on cameras with names indicating that they surveilled an intimate space, such as 'Master Bedroom,' 'Master Bathroom,' or 'Spy Cam.'"

Because of its failure to implement security measures, more than 55,000 U.S. customers faced attacks from hackers that compromised Ring devices between January 2019 and March 2020, the FTC said.

The attacks gave hackers access "to hundreds of thousands of videos of the personal spaces of consumers’ homes, including their bedrooms and their children’s bedrooms — recorded by devices that Ring sold by claiming that they would increase consumers’ security," the complaint reads.

Hackers disproportionately targeted cameras that the company advertises for indoor use.

What they're saying: "Ring’s disregard for privacy and security exposed consumers to spying and harassment," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

"The FTC’s order makes clear that putting profit over privacy doesn’t pay," he added.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ashley Gold: Lina Khan's FTC has long had its sights set on Amazon.

By going after the popular Ring video doorbell service, the agency can finally say it tackled parts of Amazon's grip on consumer data and tried to reel in a Big Tech player's means of surveillance.

The big picture: The commission's proposed settlement with Ring, which still must be approved by a federal court, would require the company to pay $5.8 million in consumer refunds as well as delete data from videos it unlawfully reviewed

The company would also have to create a privacy and security program to safeguard users' videos and data.

It would also have to alert the FTC about incidents of unauthorized access or exposure of customers’ videos.

