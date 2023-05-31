FDA proposes easy-to-read drug package inserts

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed overhauling the paper inserts that come with prescription drugs so that risks and safety information are summarized on a single page.

Why it matters: The agency said existing medication guides, or patient package inserts, can be cumbersome and confusing and lead patients to stop taking their drugs, or not take them as directed.

Details: The new guide, called Patient Medication Information, would be required for outpatient prescription drugs, including blood and blood components.

Essential information would be summarized on a single page using a standardized format, including the product name, a summary of its uses, safety information, common side effects and directions for use.

It would replace two types of FDA-approved written prescription drug patient information and certain biological product information, potentially reducing duplicative information.

What they're saying: FDA commissioner Robert Califf said medication nonadherence can contribute to nearly 25% of hospital admissions, 50% of treatment failures, and approximately 125,000 deaths annually.