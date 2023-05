Data: Domain Name Stat; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

It feels like every new startup is calling itself an AI company, no matter what it really does, while many old ones are rebranding as such. And some of that is showing up in domain name registrations.

Driving the news: Registrations of .ai domain names are up 156% over the past year, compared to just a 27% increase for .com domains over the same time period, according to Domain Name Stat.