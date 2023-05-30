Family of 11-year-old boy shot by officer files federal lawsuit

Nakala Murry and her son, Aderrien Murry, appear at a press conference on May 30 with their attorney, Carlos Moore. Credit: Carlos Moore

The family of an 11-year-old boy who was shot and injured by a Mississippi police officer filed a $5 million federal lawsuit Tuesday.

Driving the news: The suit was filed by Nakala Murry, on behalf of her son Aderrien Murry, against the city of Indianola, the chief of police and the officer involved, alleging gross negligence and reckless disregard, according to attorney Carlos Moore.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, seeks damages for the boy’s injuries and emotional distress, as well as punitive damages against the officer and the city.

The family is also calling for the officer to be fired.

Details: On May 20, Aderrien Murry called 911 at his mother's request while her ex-boyfriend was at their home, the family's attorney said at a press conference Tuesday.

Officer Greg Capers responded and Nakala Murry told him her ex-boyfriend was running out of the back door and that he did not have a gun or any other weapons, per Moore.

The officer then instructed for anyone else in the house to come outside, and as Aderrien was doing so with his hands up, he was shot in the chest by Capers, Moore said.

"It felt like a taser, like a big punch to the chest," Aderrien told "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Aderrien, who suffered a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs, has since been released from the hospital.

What they're saying: "It's the most egregious case of excessive force I've witnessed or heard in my 21 years," Moore said.

"Aderrien Murray did everything right and nothing wrong, and yet, he still was shot – point blank, center range in the chest by Greg Capers," the attorney said.

"This poor, young child, who was simply trying to help his mother, almost lost his life."

Where it stands: Capers has been suspended from the Indianola Police Department, ABC News reports.