CrowdStrike is the next major cybersecurity firm bringing generative AI into its product stack.

Driving the news: CrowdStrike — a publicly traded company that provides a mix of cloud security tools, endpoint security, and incident response and threat intelligence products — rolled out its own generative AI assistant for customers Tuesday.

The new assistant, known as Charlotte AI, works similarly to other generative AI assistants that have hit the market in recent months. A user can ask the assistant a simple question about how vulnerable their system is to the latest vulnerability, and Charlotte AI will return real-time answers, as well as recommended action items.

CrowdStrike trained its model on information from the security events the company has come across, threat intelligence information about hacking groups and ongoing attacks, and telemetry across users, devices and cloud workloads, according to a blog post.

The company has also incorporated a data set that details how CrowdStrike's employees have stopped "breaches around the world," per the blog.

Charlotte AI is currently available only in a limited, private customer preview.

What they're saying: "We believe our continuous feedback loop on human-validated content is critical, and because of this, no other vendor will be able to match the security and business outcomes of CrowdStrike's approach to generative AI," Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike, said in a statement.

The big picture: CrowdStrike is just the latest cybersecurity vendor to add a generative AI assistant to its security platforms, following similar moves from Microsoft, Google and others.

CrowdStrike's announcement also comes the day before the company reports its first-quarter earnings.

Yes, but: Generative AI assistants just scratch the surface of ways that experts predict AI can transform cybersecurity.

Analysts have predicted that AI could help cybersecurity teams automate their defenses and proactively scan networks for suspicious activity.

