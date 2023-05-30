15 mins ago - Economy & Business
Asda to expand convenience store empire with EG Group deal
Asda, a British supermarket group, agreed to buy most of convenience retailer EG Group’s U.K. and Ireland business for around $2.8 billion.
Why it matters: This would create a gas station and convenience store giant, with around £30 billion in annual revenue and nearly 21 million weekly customers.
- It also would boost Asda's efforts to chase the U.K.'s second-largest grocer, Sainsbury, which Asda was blocked from merging with in 2019.
Details: The deal includes around 350 gas stations and 1,000 convenience stores. It will be partially financed via £450 million from Asda shareholders, who also committed to invest another £150 million within three years to fully integrate the businesses.
- Both Asda and EG Group are backed by private equity firm TDR Capital and the billionaire Issa brothers.
The bottom line: Pay attention to the debt on both sides of this deal.
- Asda already had significant leverage based on TDR's 2021 buyout from Walmart (which retained a minority stake), and labor union critics are calling for a Competition and Markets Authority review of the "unsustainable" structure in light of rising interest rates.
- EG Group, meanwhile, would use the merger to delever its own balance sheet; a process it began via its recent $1.5 billion sale-leaseback of some U.S. store properties.