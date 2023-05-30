Asda to expand convenience store empire with EG Group deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Asda, a British supermarket group, agreed to buy most of convenience retailer EG Group’s U.K. and Ireland business for around $2.8 billion.

Why it matters: This would create a gas station and convenience store giant, with around £30 billion in annual revenue and nearly 21 million weekly customers.

It also would boost Asda's efforts to chase the U.K.'s second-largest grocer, Sainsbury, which Asda was blocked from merging with in 2019.

Details: The deal includes around 350 gas stations and 1,000 convenience stores. It will be partially financed via £450 million from Asda shareholders, who also committed to invest another £150 million within three years to fully integrate the businesses.

Both Asda and EG Group are backed by private equity firm TDR Capital and the billionaire Issa brothers.

The bottom line: Pay attention to the debt on both sides of this deal.