Data: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

In the U.S., corporate profits continue to decline.

By the numbers: Profits fell 5.1% in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday morning — the second straight quarterly decline. Compared to the same period a year, ago, profits are down 2.8%.

Between the lines: Figures for Gross Domestic Income, which sums up all of the income in the economy, were also released Thursday morning and tell a similar story.

GDI fell at an annualized 2.3% rate in the first quarter, after a 3.3% decline in Q4.

The other side: The second estimate of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product was revised slightly higher to a 1.3% annualized pace, compared to the initial 1.1% estimate, thanks in part to stronger consumer spending than first thought.

In principle, GDP and GDI should be identical, but since the pandemic, the two measures have diverged, further complicating the story about the U.S. economy.

The figures may be revised in the coming months, perhaps to be more in step with one another.

The bottom line: Economic data continues to be messy and confusing, but the broad picture seems to be that spending remains healthy, even in the face of sluggish or negative income growth.