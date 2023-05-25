U.S. corporate profits continue decline
In the U.S., corporate profits continue to decline.
By the numbers: Profits fell 5.1% in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday morning — the second straight quarterly decline. Compared to the same period a year, ago, profits are down 2.8%.
Between the lines: Figures for Gross Domestic Income, which sums up all of the income in the economy, were also released Thursday morning and tell a similar story.
- GDI fell at an annualized 2.3% rate in the first quarter, after a 3.3% decline in Q4.
The other side: The second estimate of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product was revised slightly higher to a 1.3% annualized pace, compared to the initial 1.1% estimate, thanks in part to stronger consumer spending than first thought.
- In principle, GDP and GDI should be identical, but since the pandemic, the two measures have diverged, further complicating the story about the U.S. economy.
- The figures may be revised in the coming months, perhaps to be more in step with one another.
The bottom line: Economic data continues to be messy and confusing, but the broad picture seems to be that spending remains healthy, even in the face of sluggish or negative income growth.