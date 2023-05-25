House panel advances transparency and PBM bills

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced a series of health care measures to promote price transparency and overhaul regulation of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in a mostly bipartisan markup.

Driving the news: The measures advanced on a unanimous 49-0 vote addressed:

Codifying and strengthening Trump-era rules to require hospitals and insurers to make negotiated prices more easily available.

Imposing new transparency requirements on PBMs and banning PBMs' ability to charge more than they pay for a drug and keep the difference in Medicaid.

Providing funding for community health centers and graduate medical education, as well as putting off cuts in disproportionate share hospital payments that offset some facilities' uncompensated care costs.

Yes, but: Two bills advanced on largely party-line votes, with one to increase hospital reporting requirements in the 340B drug discount program adopted 29-22.

The split between top Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo (Calif.) and Frank Pallone (N.J.) over a bill to facilitate value-based arrangements in Medicaid for high-cost drugs continued, with most Democrats siding with Pallone against the measure. It still passed 31-19 due to GOP support.

What we're watching: Even the more modest site-neutral policies that were considered, like equalizing payment for physician-administered drugs, drew concerns from New York Democratic Reps. Paul Tonko and Yvette Clarke, who warned of the effects on hospitals.

That highlights the even tougher lift facing the bigger site-neutral payment policies that were left out for now and address the way hospitals charge more for the same services private doctors deliver in their offices.

