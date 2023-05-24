Share on email (opens in new window)

The new effort to jettison the head of upcoming United Nations climate talks will likely fail, but it's a revealing — and maybe even consequential — moment nonetheless, Ben writes.

🏃🏽‍♀️Catch up fast: Over 130 Capitol Hill Democrats and European parliament members are seeking the removal of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates official who is president-designate of this year's annual summit.

The letter from progressives — addressed to President Biden, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, and top UN officials — attacks Al Jaber's role as head of state oil giant ADNOC.

Threat level: Al Jaber risks "undermining the negotiations," it states.

The letter also urges steps to "limit the influence" of fossil fuel interests in the late-2023 talks; the UAE is hosting and organizing this year's event.

State of play: The White House isn't bowing to pressure from the left.

A U.S. official, in a statement to Axios, called the UAE a "crucial partner" on climate.

The official called Al Jaber an "experienced diplomat and business leader," citing his chairmanship of the big renewables player Masdar.

EU leaders haven't backed off support either.

🔍What we're watching: The drumbeat of criticism could still influence COP28 without a change at the top.

"Whether or not this prompts the UAE to rethink [Al Jaber’s] role, it does put people on notice that there is zero appetite for any attempt to 'greenwash' the fossil fuel sector at the COP," Pete Ogden, an Obama-era climate aide who's now vice president for climate and environment at the UN Foundation, told Axios via email.

Quick take: Tussles around Al Jaber are part of a wider battle over the oil industry's role in energy transition.

Activists fear COP28 will be vulnerable to industry influences that weaken the summit outcome.

The competing view: While the oil industry should do more, it's an indispensable player with the resources and expertise to scale tech like carbon capture.

That's basically the view of Al Jaber, who has been welcoming of industry participation at COP28, which Andrew wrote about in March.

One big question: How much connective tissue actually exists between COP28 leadership, and steps countries take on climate?

What they're saying: Kalee Kreider, a climate diplomacy vet and president of the firm Ridgely Walsh, said she understands why there's pressure on Al Jaber, the first oil exec in the role.

"But, we shouldn’t forget that the real power of the Paris Agreement rests with nation-state leaders to deliver on what they promised in 2015," Kreider, a former adviser to Vice President Al Gore, said via email.

"[A]s an international agreement, Paris doesn’t have a single point of failure. The presidency rotates, the commitments are shared around the world. It’s a web, not a chain," Kreider adds.

The bottom line: UN climate summits are always fraught affairs. But the glare on this year's event is especially hot.