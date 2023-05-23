Driver charged after crashing truck into security barriers near White House

A view of tulips at Lafayette Square as the White House is seen behind. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The driver authorities believe "may have intentionally" crashed a truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday night has been arrested and charged, according to the U.S. Park Police.

Driving the news: The box truck crashed into the security barriers at Lafayette Square, shortly before 10 p.m. ET, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement Monday.

U.S. Park Police spokesperson Sergeant Thomas Twiname told Axios that authorities found a Nazi flag near the crash and that it would be part of their investigation.

Guglielmi said a "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square."

State of play: The driver of the truck has been identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, the U.S. Park Police said in a statement Tuesday.