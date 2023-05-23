16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Driver charged after crashing truck into security barriers near White House
The driver authorities believe "may have intentionally" crashed a truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday night has been arrested and charged, according to the U.S. Park Police.
Driving the news: The box truck crashed into the security barriers at Lafayette Square, shortly before 10 p.m. ET, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement Monday.
- U.S. Park Police spokesperson Sergeant Thomas Twiname told Axios that authorities found a Nazi flag near the crash and that it would be part of their investigation.
- Guglielmi said a "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square."
State of play: The driver of the truck has been identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, the U.S. Park Police said in a statement Tuesday.
- He has been arrested and charged with "assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing," the statement added.