Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and chief executive officer of Atlassian, speaks at a conference in Australia in 2022. Photo: Hilary Wardhaugh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Atlassian has a new guide for navigating the net zero economy, amounting to a how-to-book for business leaders looking to keep tabs on and report their climate impacts.

Why it matters: The guide is the latest step by Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Australian enterprise software company's co-CEO, to back climate policies — this time by convincing other companies to follow in his firm's footsteps.

Cannon-Brookes is pouring billions into renewable energy projects in Australia. He and his wife have pledged to donate $1 billion alone to climate nonprofits and investments.

Most famously, he has been challenging Australia's powerful coal industry to move toward renewables, going so far as to buy a large share in the country's largest power company, AGL, to push for change from within.

Zoom in: In an interview, Cannon-Brookes told Axios the guide — provocatively titled "Don't [email protected]#$ the Planet" — may seem rudimentary for many companies like Microsoft and Apple that are well on their way toward their energy and emissions reduction targets.

These companies are also grappling with their supply chain and end user greenhouse gas emissions, also known as Scope 3 emissions.

Still, many firms, especially midsized companies, may not yet be far along on this issue.

What he's saying: "I'm not trying to say Atlassian can solve climate change, I do think we can and should be responsible for our part of it, and our impact on it," the billionaire tells Axios.

"And we can both do that, concretely as in our management of that issue. We can also do it in a leadership or identification here by putting out documents like this, that say, here's how you could also think about your world," Cannon-Brookes added.

"I think the worst part about climate change for businesses of any size is to feel like there's nothing I can do here. What's gonna happen is gonna to happen," he said. "And I don't think that's the case."

The intrigue: Cannon-Brookes shared his views on coming financial disclosure regulations, so shareholders can better understand their exposure to climate risk.

Business leaders should assume these frameworks are coming. "I firmly believe 10 years from now, that will exist in every geography in the world," he said.

He also gave his insights on climate tech investments. He was skeptical about direct air capture projects, at least as they're currently designed.