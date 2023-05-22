Law firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling agree to megamerger

Allen & Overy, a London-based law firm founded in 1930, has agreed to merge with New York-based rival Shearman & Sterling.

Why it matters: This would create one of the world's largest law firms, to be called A&O Shearman, with around $3.4 billion in combined revenue and 3,900 attorneys.

The combined firm also would have over 240 years of experience, as Shearman was founded in 1873 and Allen & Overy was founded in 1930.

Partners of both firms still need to approve the proposed merger.

The bottom line: This is a bit of a Plan B for both firms. Allen & Overy tried and failed to merge with Los Angeles-based O'Melveny & Myers in 2019, while Shearman earlier this year sought a tie-up with Hogan Lovells.