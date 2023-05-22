JetBlue's ambitions could be grounded by antitrust regulators

We've all had the dreadful moment of realization that a flight delay is about to become a flight cancellation. That must be how JetBlue is feeling right now about its proposed $3.8 billion takeover of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines.

Driving the news: A federal judge on Friday ruled that JetBlue and American must dissolve their partnership in the Northeastern U.S., agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department that the alliance is anti-competitive.

DOJ had sued in late 2021, arguing that the airlines coordinating on prices and schedules would result in higher fares and reduced consumer choice.

These are the same arguments, albeit with different specifics, that DOJ is using in its more recent effort to block JetBlue-Spirit. That case is scheduled to be heard in the same courtroom this October, but by a different judge.

The big picture: This is a double-whammy for JetBlue.

First, the American Airlines deal was designed to help it attract frequent fliers (read: business travelers) who prefer Delta or United because of their more robust national reach. The airlines now have 30 days to unwind the partnership, although they are allowed to appeal.

Second, JetBlue would need to pay a $400 million breakup fee to Spirit shareholders were that deal to be successfully blocked by regulators.

Investor reax: JetBlue shares haven't really budged since the Friday ruling, but are down over 60% since it first bid on Spirit in April 2021.

The bottom line: The Biden administration has a losing record so far on antitrust cases, despite its numerous efforts. But the American-JetBlue victory, although not technically about a merger, may be a sign that DOJ is sharpening its arguments. Or just that airlines don't make sympathetic defendants.