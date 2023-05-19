Republican Sen. Tim Scott's not-yet-official campaign for president is launching a $6 million ad buy in several states early next week.

Why it matters: The move suggests the South Carolina senator will be able to boost his profile with voters as he tries to be heard over better-known GOP contenders such as former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who like Scott is expected to announce his candidacy next week.

What we're watching: The initial $5.5 million TV ad buy will air statewide on broadcast TV, cable, satellite, and radio in early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire.

The ads will begin early next week and run through the first GOP presidential debate in August.

Scott's boosters aim to spend another seven figures on digital ads nationwide, with a focus on Iowa and New Hampshire.

The big picture: Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, is widely expected to announce his presidential run in South Carolina on Monday. He's pitching himself as a more optimistic alternative to Trump and DeSantis.

A prolific fundraiser, Scott will enter the race with $22 million in cash on hand, much of it left over from the $42 million he raised during the 2022 cycle.

He's also betting that his personal story — having grown up in a poor, single-parent household — will resonate as he travels the country talking with voters.

Trump's campaign and his super PAC, MAGA Inc., have already spent more than $13 million on ads, primarily to blast DeSantis.

DeSantis and his super PAC, Never Back Down, have spent more than $10 million.

Meanwhile, President Biden's recently launched campaign and the Democratic National Committee have spent more than $1.6 million.

What's next: Scott is expected to speak at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., on Monday before traveling to Iowa and New Hampshire later next week.