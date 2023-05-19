Jim Brown, football legend and activist, dead at 87

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jim Brown set career marks in yards and touchdowns in just nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Photo: Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Football legend Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

Driving the news: Brown's wife confirmed he passed away at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

"To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star," Monique Brown wrote in a social media post. "To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

Why it matters: Brown is considered one of the greatest athletes in sports history and was a prominent civil rights activist.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

By the numbers: Brown was a four-sport athlete in college before spending nine seasons as a running back for the Cleveland Browns.

He led the team to an NFL Championship in 1964 and earned three most valuable player awards while setting all-time marks for career rushing yards and touchdowns.

Brown retired abruptly in 1966 at the age of 30 to focus on a movie career and activism.

In between the lines: Brown took part in the famous "Ali Summit" of 1967 alongside Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in support of Ali refusing to serve in the military during the Vietnam War.

Brown continued his activism over the decades, working with inner-city youths, ex convicts and campaigning for President Barack Obama.

Yes, but: Some of Brown's views proved controversial, including his support of Donald Trump and opposition to NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

Brown also faced multiple allegations of violence against women.

What they're saying: "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, in a statement.