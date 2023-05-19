Jeff Jordan steps back from Andreessen Horowitz

Jeff Jordan is stepping back from making new investments at Andreessen Horowitz, nearly a dozen years after joining the venture capital firm and leading such deals as Airbnb, Fanatics, Instacart and Pinterest.

The big picture: It's kind of surprising that Jordan lasted this long at one place, given his penchant for trying on new hats.

In short, Jordan has been on all sides of the boardroom.

He was a finance exec with Disney and then senior vice president and general manager at eBay, where he helped oversee the acquisitions of Half.com and PayPal (where Jordan became president). He then was CEO of OpenTable, bringing it public, and co-founded Wealthfront.

He also had some misses, including a short-lived stint leading early Netflix rival Reel.com (which Jordan calls "one of the worst tech companies ever"), investing in bike-sharing company Lime and turning down an offer from Steve Jobs to launch Apple's retail stores.

Look ahead: Jordan writes in a new blog post that "the learning curve has again started to shallow," in explaining the decision to hang up his checkbook.