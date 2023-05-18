Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Edmunds; Chart: Axios Visuals

First, the under-$20,000 new car died — now, the under-$20,000 used vehicle is disappearing.

Why it matters: Affordable transportation is essential to a healthy, equitable economy.

By the numbers: 30.6% of used vehicles were sold for less than $20,000 in the first quarter, down from 60.5% in the first quarter of 2018, according to car-research site Edmunds.

Even the average 7-year-old vehicle with 75,000 miles still sells for more than $20,000.

"It’s earth-shattering stuff to see that your 20K’s not going a long way anymore," Edmunds analyst Ivan Drury tells Axios.

Between the lines: More expensive new vehicles translates into more expensive used vehicles.

And less than 1% of new vehicles were sold for less than $20,000 in the first quarter of 2023, according to Edmunds.

Zoom in: The pandemic supercharged new-vehicle prices as supply chain bottlenecks cratered production while demand spiked.

Meanwhile, cheap passenger cars have fallen out of favor while SUVs and pickups — which are more expensive for consumers and more profitable for auto companies — have become more popular.

Worth noting: Used car prices surged 4.5% from March to April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index figures, and were "the main driver of core goods inflation," Bank of America economist Michael Gapen wrote in a research note.

Yes, but: Other signs point to prices finally coming down a little.

The average used vehicle price in the first quarter was $28,381, down 6.4% from a year earlier, according to Edmunds.

And Cox Automotive reported that its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell 2.1% from March to April, suggesting that "the used-vehicle momentum enjoyed by the market ... is coming to an end." (Disclosure: Cox Automotive parent Cox Enteprises owns Axios.)

Drury said one reason for the temporary uptick in April was likely because dealers capitalized on the influx of tax refunds for consumers.

The good news: Vehicles are lasting longer than ever, so your money goes further.

The average age of light vehicles on the road in the U.S. is now at an all-time high of 12.5 years, up three months from 2022, S&P Global Mobility reported.

"100,000 miles isn't 100,000 miles from yesteryear," Drury says. "There isn’t a cliff that they hit."

The bottom line: There are signs that used car prices are cooling off, but finding one for $20,000 is not exactly easy.