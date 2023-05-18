FTX seeks to claw back money from $250M Embed acquisition

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

FTX and sister trading unit Alameda Research are suing ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and two other former execs over the acquisition of stock clearing company Embed last year.

Why it matters: This could be the first of many suits relating to acquisitions and investments that Bankman-Fried made.

Of note: The litigants are also seeking to claw back the money from Embed's former shareholders.

Details: The lawsuits allege that Bankman-Fried and other execs at FTX and Alameda Research overpaid to acquire Embed for $250 million in September 2022.

FTX and Alameda also allege the executives knew Alameda was insolvent and used FTX customer funds to finance the deal.

Between the lines: Embed's former shareholders (including its founder and CEO Michael Giles) are not accused of wrongdoing.

Still, Giles personally got $157 million from the acquisition.

The intrigue: The lawsuits also note that the highest bid received for Embed as part of an ongoing auction has been for just $1 million — from Giles himself — largely because its software didn't perform as was original claimed, rendering it now essentially worthless.

What we're watching: Whether the money gets clawed back.

Go deeper: Read the lawsuits against the ex-FTX execs and ex-Embed shareholders.