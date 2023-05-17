Prince Harry, Meghan Markle involved in "near catastrophic car chase"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Doria Ragland attend an awards ceremony in New York City on May 16. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with photographers on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the prince said Wednesday, a biographer of the couple reported.

Driving the news: The chase involved a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said, and took place after the couple attended an awards ceremony held in New York City.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson added.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the car with the couple.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother, died in a car accident in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi.