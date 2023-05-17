38 mins ago - World
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle involved in "near catastrophic car chase"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with photographers on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the prince said Wednesday, a biographer of the couple reported.
Driving the news: The chase involved a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said, and took place after the couple attended an awards ceremony held in New York City.
- "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson added.
- Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the car with the couple.
Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother, died in a car accident in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi.